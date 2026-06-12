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Delhi HC issues notice on Salman Khan's plea for stay on release of 'Kala Hiran'

In the plea, the actor said the poster of the film shows that there is a 'blatant and obvious reference' to him.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 14:15 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 14:15 IST
India NewsSalman KhanDelhiDelhi High Court

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