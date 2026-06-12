Delhi HC issues notice on Salman Khan's plea for stay on release of 'Kala Hiran'

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-high-court">Delhi High Court</a> on Friday sought the stand of the makers of the film <em>Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legal</em> on a plea by actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/salman-khan">Salman Khan</a> seeking a stay on its release.</p>.<p>Khan's counsel argued that the film was purportedly based on the blackbuck poaching case allegedly involving the actor and was in violation of a high court order protecting his personality rights.</p>.<p>A vacation bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna issued notice to Amit Jani, Akshay Pandey and others on Khan's application in the matter and listed it for hearing on June 19.</p>.NCDRC stays proceedings against Salman Khan in 'misleading' pan masala ad case.<p>The court was informed that while the film's release date was not known, the makers released a trailer earlier Friday.</p>.<p>Khan's lawyer contended that the individual in the film looked like him and even dressed like him.</p>.<p>In the plea, the actor said the poster of the film shows that there is a "blatant and obvious reference" to him.</p>.<p>"The character depicted has an uncanny resemblance to the plaintiff and is clearly seen wearing a bracelet, which is immediately and promptly identifiable with the plaintiff and no ore else," stated the application.</p>