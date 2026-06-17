Delhi HC issues notice to Centre on Telegram's plea against temporary ban over NEET leak

<p>New Delhi: The<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/cant-give-relaxation-in-30-day-notice-period-for-marriage-under-special-marriage-act-delhi-high-court-4041346"> Delhi High Court</a> on Wednesday issued notice to the Centre on a petition filed by messaging platform Telegram challenging the government’s decision to temporarily block access to the app in India till June 22, ahead of the NEET 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21.</p> <p>A single judge bench of Justice Tejas Karia directed the Centre to file its reply by Thursday and posted the matter for hearing at 2:30 pm. </p> <p>The court, however, granted no interim relief to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/india-punished-more-than-150-million-people-telegram-founder-pavel-durov-slams-ban-on-messenger-app-4041390">Telegram</a>.</p> .Telegram stops working for existing users in India but operational on VPN.<p>During the hearing, the court questioned whether the government’s action was proportionate. </p> <p>Defending the move, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that Telegram had been repeatedly asked to fix loopholes in its system but failed to do so, resulting in the leakage of exam material.</p> <p>A counsel for Telegram, on the contrary, contended that the platform acted swiftly, taking down offending links within an hour of receiving complaints from the authorities. </p> <p>He pointed out that the government provided another list of links, which was also promptly acted upon.</p> <p>The counsel contended that the Centre failed to follow Rule 9 of the IT (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules, 2009, which deals with emergency blocking. </p> <p>“This has been going on since June 1. Where is the emergency? We responded on June 9 saying we had removed everything. Yet, the blocking order was issued suddenly,” he submitted.</p> .Telegram challenges govt's ban before NEET re-exam; Delhi High Court to hear plea today.<p>Mehta, however, clarified that the issue was not overnight and that complaints had been coming in since May.</p> <p>Telegram’s counsel further argued that a complete ban on the platform was “overboard” and arbitrary, affecting 150 million users in the country, including lakhs of students and educators who use it for study material and competitive exam preparation. </p> <p>“You need to block specific content, not the entire platform,” he said.</p> <p>Mehta, however, sought time to file a detailed reply, saying he would place facts and figures before the court to justify the invocation of emergency power.</p> <p>The temporary blocking order was issued on the recommendations of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education.</p> <p>In its petition, Telegram claimed it had proactively taken down over 900 links sharing unlawful NEET-related content and deployed AI and machine learning tools to tackle such material. It asserted that it was not given a proper hearing as required under the IT Rules despite continuous engagement with authorities.</p> <p>Telegram CEO Pavel Durov reacted sharply on X, saying the ban punishes 150 million ordinary users in India instead of targeting those responsible for the leaks. </p>