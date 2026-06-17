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Delhi HC issues notice to Centre on Telegram's plea against temporary ban over NEET leak

The temporary blocking order was issued on the recommendations of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 16:37 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 16:37 IST
India NewsDelhiNEETTelegram

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