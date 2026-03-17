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Delhi HC issues summons to Arnab Goswami on defamation case by Congress

The party's counsel alleged that the defendant made the false claim in the backdrop of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and the content "continues to damage" the party's reputation.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 11:33 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 11:33 IST
India NewsCongressDelhiDelhi High Courtdefamation caseArnab Goswami

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