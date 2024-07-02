Delhi HC judge to inspect Central, Southern Ridge to assess extent of afforestation, tree-felling

"In view of conflicting claims by Principal Secretary, Department of Environment and Forest, GNCTD, who is present in court, and Mr Gautam Narayan, learned Amicus Curiae regarding afforestation and cutting of trees in Central Ridge and Southern Ridge, I am of the view that a physical examination with respect to the extent of afforestation and cutting of trees in Central Ridge and Southern Ridge should be done by this Court," said the judge in his order passed on July 1.