<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-high-court">Delhi High Court</a> on Friday permitted Neelam Azad, who is on bail in the 2023 Parliament security breach case, to leave the capital to take an entrance examination for pursuing an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/llb">LLB</a> course.</p>.<p>A bench of Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar modified Azad's bail conditions and asked Azad to inform the investigating officer of the entrance test date.</p>.<p>The court granted bail to Azad on July 2, 2025, while imposing several conditions, including that she would not leave Delhi without the court's permission.</p>.<p>In her application, Azad urged the court to modify the bail conditions, stating she belonged to a poor family and wanted to visit and reside at her native village in Haryana.</p>.<p>She also said she intended to pursue LLB, which required her to take the entrance examination, which might be outside Delhi.</p>.<p>Her counsel assured that she has been complying with all the bail conditions.</p>.<p>"The applicant intends to pursue LLB, for which she would have to take the entrance examination. The applicant is permitted to intimate the date of the examination to the investigating officer and is permitted to leave the city to take the examination and report back," the court ordered.</p>.<p>The court also permitted her to visit and reside at her native village and asked her to visit the local police station on the fifteenth of every month.</p>.<p>The bail order had required her to report to the local police station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10 am.</p>.<p>The Delhi Police counsel said the chargesheet has been filed in the case, and the investigation was complete.</p>.<p>On the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, accused Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D allegedly jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and sloganeered before some MPs overpowered them.</p>.<p>Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Azad -- allegedly sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi (dictatorship won't work)" outside the Parliament premises.</p>.<p>In the bail order, the court said the protest was "more symbolic rather than giving apprehension of substantial threat or having been done with terrorist intent." </p>