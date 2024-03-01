Delhi HC pulls up MCD over non-payment of salaries to staff, says 'cannot hold poor people to ransom'

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court pulled up the MCD on Friday over delayed payment of salaries to its employees and its failure to implement the seventh pay commission's recommendations, cautioning that it would direct dissolution of the civic body if it does not make itself financially viable.

Dealing with a batch of petitions concerning the non-payment of salaries and pensions by the corporation, a bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan questioned if an entity that is unable to pay its employees and pensioners can undertake any development work and favoured replacing the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) with a "better system".

"If you cannot pay salaries, you cannot implement (the) seventh pay commission, how are you expected to carry out development work? Which contractor will work for you? They cannot pay salaries, what development will they do," the court said.