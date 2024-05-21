Delhi HC refuses to grant bail to alleged member of NSCN-IM in terror case

In the order, the court also said whether the NSCN (IM) has been declared a terrorist organization or a terrorist gang 'does not matter' as such a declaration was not a pre-requisite for cases like the present one.

"The allegations are very specific and as per the case of the prosecution, there is a criminal conspiracy amongst all the accused for raising and collecting terror funds for NSCN (IM) and the appellant is clearly acting in furtherance of such conspiracy," the court noted.