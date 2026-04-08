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Delhi HC rejects AgustaWestland middleman James' plea seeking release from jail

James is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case, and the other two are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 09:03 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 09:03 IST
India NewsDelhijailDelhi High Court

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