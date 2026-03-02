Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi HC restores bail to IYC chief in case of shirtless protest at AI Summit

Relying upon Parvinder Singh Khurana case, the counsel submitted that any ex parte interim order of stay passed by a court of law need not have specific reasons.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 16:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 March 2026, 16:28 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi High CourtbailIndian Youth Congress

Follow us on :

Follow Us