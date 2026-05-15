Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi HC seeks ED's reply on Al Falah University chairman's bail plea in money laundering case

While the court listed the main bail plea for hearing in July, it said it would hear Siddiqui's plea for interim bail at the end of this month.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 09:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 May 2026, 09:54 IST
India NewsEnforcement DirectorateDelhi High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us