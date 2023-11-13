Delhi HC seeks MCD, police stand on plea over illegal melting of animal fat

While disposing of the PIL, a division bench of the high court had said the "MCD and other authorities are directed to take appropriate action in accordance with law within a period of four weeks."

The petitioner, in his contempt petition filed against MCD commissioner, SHO of Sadar Bazar Polic Station and a private person, said the respondents have lowered down the reputation, dignity and honour and majesty of law by not following their legal obligations to honour and comply with the terms and conditions of the division bench order.