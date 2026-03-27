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Delhi HC stays eviction of Race Club, Polo ground; directs centre to follow 'due process'

The court noted that the race club has been operating on the 53.242-acre premises since a lease was first granted in 1926.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 09:00 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 09:00 IST
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