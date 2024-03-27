Delhi HC to hear PIL to remove Kejriwal from post of CM on March 28

Delhi High Court on Wednesday said that it will hear PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal from the post of Delhi Chief Minister tomorrow, according to Bar & Bench.
The matter has been listed before a bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan. Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the HC declined to consider a plea filed by the Delhi CM for interim release in the money laundering case in connection with the liquor policy scam.
A bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said it will be unfair to not give an opportunity to the Enforcement Directorate to furnish a detailed response to rebut a writ petition and other documents filed by Kejriwal.
(Published 27 March 2024, 12:39 IST)