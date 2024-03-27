Delhi HC to hear PIL to remove Kejriwal from post of CM on March 28

The matter has been listed before a bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan. Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the HC declined to consider a plea filed by the Delhi CM for interim release in the money laundering case in connection with the liquor policy scam.

A bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said it will be unfair to not give an opportunity to the Enforcement Directorate to furnish a detailed response to rebut a writ petition and other documents filed by Kejriwal.