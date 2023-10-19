Delhi HC to use services of sign language interpreters on provisional basis

"It is circulated for information of all the concerned that Hon'ble the Chief Justice of this court, on the recommendations of Hon'ble the Information Technology and Accessibility Committee, has been pleased to direct that till the finalisation of a comprehensive panel of sign language interpreters, the services of the following persons may be utilised on provisional basis for sign language interpretation in this court and Delhi District Courts on payment of lump sum fee per case at the rate of Rs 7,500 per diem (day)," the circular issued by Joint Registrar (Judicial) Abhilash Malhotra said.