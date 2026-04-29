Delhi HC's VC hacked as unknown user runs pornographic content during proceedings

<p>New Delhi: The Delhi High Court's proceedings before the Chief Justice's court got abruptly disrupted three times as obscene pornographic content was played by a user during the virtual conferencing, prompting filing of a complaint with the Delhi police.</p><p>A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia was hearing a matter when a random user logged in as “Shitjeet Sighn” on VC, shared his screen and played pornographic content on VC.</p><p>This led to immediate shut down of video conferencing.</p>.'As if it's Jantar Mantar': Supreme Court on crowd in Calcutta HC during hearing of ED petitions.<p>When the VC was resumed shortly thereafter, the same user again shared the screen and displayed pornographic content.</p><p>The VC was again shut down by the staff.</p><p>The VC was turned on once more and the participant, for the third time, shared its screen and played obscene content. A voice declared, “This is a hack from the United States. Shut the meeting right now. Never turn it on again. You have been hacked." </p><p>After the repeated disruptions, the high court administration filed a complaint with Delhi Police's IFSO unit over a possible security breach or unauthorized interference during VC proceedings. </p><p>Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma mentioned the matter before the court to submit that there have been “disconcerting incidents” in the pre-lunch session in “some courts, not just one court". He said that the incident has the effect of damaging the integrity of the sanctity and overall integrity of the institution.</p><p>The Chief Justice informed, “Administratively I have already instructed the Registrar General and made a request. Under our Rules, this (content) can be displayed only when it is recorded, which is prohibited."</p>