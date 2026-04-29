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Delhi HC's VC hacked as unknown user runs pornographic content during proceedings

The proceedings were disrupted three times
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 17:14 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 17:14 IST
India NewsDelhi High Courthacking

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