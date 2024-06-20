Delhi heat turns 'besan ke laddoo' into 'besan ka cake', internet reacts

When do you know that a heatwave is truly bad? Perhaps it is when your mom sends you Besan ke laddoo, but they melt and turn into a halwa by the time they get to you.
That is what happened to X user Bhumika (@thisisbhumika), a homoeopathic doctor according to her bio.
"Dear, Besan ke laddoo, Welcome to Delhi ki garmi!" she posted along with an picture of the melted and 'cake-ified' besan ke laddoo.
Swathes of northern and eastern India have remained in the grip of a punishingly long heat wave, with maximum temperatures ranging from 43 to 45 degrees Celsius in many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and north Rajasthan, according to the IMD.
Sweets like the one seen here melt easily in relatively warm temperature. Given that it is quite hot in Delhi, one could have expected such things to happen.
Although it had melted into a cake/ halwa, the user updated with an almost empty box of the same, stating "Besan ke laddoo tasted way better in melted form."
The internet found the incident hilarious, and true to their modern self, came up with some great lines.
X user @MutatingNeurons retweeted the post with the quote " Besan ke laddu identifying themselves as besan ka halwa".
Another user, @neembu_paani31 referred to the meme of comedian Zakir Khan, saying, "waise to mai bhut sakht launda hun par yahan mai pighal gya". The original user replied to it by saying, "Besan ka laddoo took it way seriously"
Another user pointed out that it looked very similar to Karnataka's famous Mysore Pak, and perhaps Besan ke laddoo originated from there.
"It is an uncut version of the superhero Mr Pa from Mysore.
The origin story in BKL." said @rajeshbmore.
After a long and harsh spell of heatwave, the national capital witnessed a pleasant morning on Thursday, with the weather department saying parts of the city received light rains.
