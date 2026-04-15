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Delhi High Court administration directs removal of videos from Kejriwal's hearing; complaint seeks action against AAP leaders

Vaibhav Singh, in his complaint, said sharing video/audio of judicial proceedings was prohibited under the high court rules.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 16:51 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 16:51 IST
India NewsDelhiArvind KejriwalDelhi High Court

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