Delhi High Court asks Centre, city govt to take action on online sale of drugs without valid licence

“Union of India is granted further six weeks’ time to take appropriate steps and thereafter, inform the court of UoI’s final stand in this matter. In the interim, the Union of India and State Government are directed to take necessary action, in accordance with law, in respect of persons acting in violation of the interim order dated December 12, 2018, that is, engaging in online sale of drugs without a valid licence,” the bench said in its order passed on August 28.