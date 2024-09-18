Delhi High Court closes case against woman for not reporting sexual abuse of minor daughter by husband

"This is a classic case where a victim herself has become the accused by applying a legal provision, wholly insulated from the background facts and circumstances of the case. A mother is sought to be prosecuted for a delay in the reporting of a sexual offence on a child by her own husband, despite the fact that the mother herself was allegedly subject to severe abuse, sexual and otherwise, in her matrimonial home," the judge said in a recent order passed on a petition filed by the mother challenging the charge against her.