Delhi High Court denies parole to JeM terrorist to visit J&K

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has denied parole to a convicted terrorist, who has been in jail for more than 20 years and was seeking the relief to go to Jammu and Kashmir, saying there is an apprehension that his presence in the area would be detrimental to the larger security interest.

The convict had sought parole to visit his parents and get married.

The court, however, directed the jail superintendent here to make a one-time arrangement for a video call for Feroz Ahmed Bhatt, a member of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), with his parents.

"This may to some extent bring solace to him as a son that he could see his parents and speak to them, even if virtually," Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said.