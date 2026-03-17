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Delhi High Court directs removal of content linking Minister Hardeep Puri's daughter to Jeffrey Epstein

Justice Mini Pushkarna also restrained several users from publishing, circulating or disseminating such content on social media platforms in any manner.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 07:19 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 07:19 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi High CourtHardeep Singh PuriJeffrey Epstein

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