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Delhi High Court directs removal of social media posts against judge over Saidulajab building collapse incident

Asserting that it was 'not a small matter', the bench questioned why the social media platforms had not removed the videos on their own.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 10:22 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 10:22 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi High CourtSocial media

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