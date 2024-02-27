Delhi High Court directs third party audit of MCD, DDA, NDMC toilets

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed a third-party audit of MCD, DDA and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) toilets by a central government empanelled auditor.

The counsel appearing for the civic authorities told a bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan, which was hearing a PIL on the unhygienic conditions of public toilets, that the facilities run by them were in good condition.

The bench however remarked that there were other PILs before it concerning the bad condition of MCD toilets, some being "fit to be demolished and rebuilt", and while authorities claim that "everything is hunky dory", the photographs show that the conditions of the toilets are not good.

"MCD, DDA and NDMC are directed to get an audit done from a central government empanelled third party auditor," the bench, also comprising Justice Manmeet PS Arora, ordered.