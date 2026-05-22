<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-high-court">Delhi High Court </a>on Friday granted three days interim bail to Umar Khalid in the UAPA case alleging larger conspiracy in commission of 2020 North East Delhi riots.</p><p>Umar Khalid will be released on interim bail from June 1 to June 3 to enable him to meet his mother who has to undergo a surgery.</p><p>The bench noted that the Supreme Court rejected Khalid's regular bail plea on January 5 but granted him the reprieve by taking an "empathetic view."</p><p>"Taking an empathetic view, this court is inclined to grant him interim bail for three days from June 1 to June 3 to enable the appellant to spend time with his mother," the court concluded.</p>.Bail, liberty and delay: Uneasy questions raised in Umar Khalid case.<p>ASG S V Raju, appearing for Delhi Police, argued that Khalid's mother has to undergo a minor surgey and he should be permitted to visit her with a police escort.</p><p>The court was hearing Khalid's appeal against the trial court's May 19 order that dismissed his interim bail plea.</p><p>He had urged the trial court to grant him 15 days' interim bail to attend a 40-day post-death ritual of his uncle and take care of his mother, who has to undergo a surgery.</p><p>The trial court, however, opined that attending the ceremony of his deceased uncle was "not that necessary" and that other family members were available to take care of his mother.</p><p><em>With PTI inputs</em></p>