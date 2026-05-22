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Delhi High Court grants 3 days interim bail to Umar Khalid

The court was hearing Khalid's appeal against the trial court's May 19 order that dismissed his interim bail plea.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 06:47 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 06:47 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi High CourtUmar Khalid

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