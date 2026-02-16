<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-high-court">Delhi High Court</a> on Monday granted bail to SDPI national president M K Faizy in a case of alleged money laundering related to the proscribed outfit Popular Front of India.</p><p>Justice Neena Bansal Krishna pronounced the order, a copy of which is awaited.</p><p>The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), founded in 2009 and headquartered in Delhi, is alleged to be the political front of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI).</p>.Supreme Court, Delhi HC and Home Ministry among top authorities who rejected RTI pleas in 2024–25: CIC.<p>The ED had earlier called the SDPI the "political front" of PFI. The Union government banned the PFI in September 2022, calling it an "unlawful association".</p><p>According to the ED, funds were transferred from the PFI to the SDPI.</p><p>The agency arrested Faizy last March at the IGI Airport in Delhi in connection with its probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).</p><p>The trial court had refused bail to Faizy in the case last August.</p><p>Before the PFI was banned, simultaneous raids and enforcement action were carried out against the organisation by multiple probe agencies, including the ED, the NIA and various state police forces.</p>