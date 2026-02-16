Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi High Court grants bail to SDPI president MK Faizy in money laundering case

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), founded in 2009 and headquartered in Delhi, is alleged to be the political front of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI).
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 10:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 February 2026, 10:00 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi High CourtPFIMoney LaunderingSDPI

Follow us on :

Follow Us