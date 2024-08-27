Delhi High Court holds lawyer guilty of contempt for appearing before court in drunken state

"A perusal of the language used by the Respondent-Contemnor qua the Judicial Officer would leave no iota of doubt that it would fall in the definition of criminal contempt as defined under the Contempt of Courts Act. The language used by the Contemnor in fact has scandalised the Court and such conduct also leads to interference in the administration of justice. The words spoken are foul and abusive," the bench, also comprising Justice Amit Sharma, said in a recent order.