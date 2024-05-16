Delhi High Court initiates contempt case against lawyer for personal attack on judges

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has initiated a criminal contempt case against a lawyer for making "personal attack" on judges and posting contemptuous comments in the chat box of the virtual platform being used for holding hybrid hearing earlier this month.

Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta said the reckless allegations made by the lawyer against several judicial officers as well as the comments in the chat box, which is in public domain, have "grave implications and potentiality of mischief" if not curbed with a firm hand.

The court stated that the allegations imputing motives and the use of "intemperate" language was intentional and intended to "scandalize" the judicial proceedings, which amounts to contempt.