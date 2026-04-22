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Delhi High Court judge recuses himself from hearing contempt PIL against Arvind Kejriwal

Besides the AAP leaders, the other parties in the PIL include the high court administration and social media giants Meta Platforms, X and Google.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 08:52 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 08:52 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi High Court Arvind Kejriwal

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