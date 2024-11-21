Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi High Court junks plea to de-register Owaisi-led AIMIM as political party

The petitioner assailed the registration of AIMIM on the ground that as a political party, its constitution intended to further the cause of only one religious community, the Muslims.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 14:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2024, 14:35 IST
India NewsDelhi High CourtAsaduddin OwaisiAIMIM

Follow us on :

Follow Us