Delhi High Court orders Congress leaders to remove social media post against journalist Rajat Sharma

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has ordered removal of social media posts made by senior Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, and others, including Pawan Khera and Ragini Nayak, accusing senior journalist and TV anchor Rajat Sharma, of the use of abusive language against the woman spokesperson during a discussion on June 4, 2024.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna said prima facie evident that the plaintiff had barely intervened for a few seconds and no abusive language was used against Nayak and the irreparable loss would be caused to him in case the injunction was not granted.

"Even though there was no abuse... but in subsequent videos, insertion has been made...which prima facie seems to be a total misrepresentation of the true facts and convoluted insulations have been made which are targeted at damaging the reputation of the plaintiff," the bench said.

The court noted the X posts berating the plaintiff are nothing but an "oversensationalisation and depiction of facts which are patently false".

Sharma had filed a suit seeking permanent injunction and damages of Rs 100 cr from the Congress leaders.