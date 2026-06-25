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Delhi High Court permits 15-yr-old rape survivor to terminate 28-week pregnancy

AIIMS, in its medical report, said the petitioner was medically fit to undergo the procedure for medical termination of pregnancy.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 12:15 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 12:15 IST
India NewsDelhi High CourtAIIMSPregnancy termination

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