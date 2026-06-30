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Delhi High Court permits 17-year-old boy to donate part of liver to ailing father

The petitioner, who filed the plea through his mother, said his father was undergoing treatment for chronic liver disease with cirrhosis, portal hypertension, mild ascites and liver cell carcinoma.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 14:08 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 14:08 IST
India NewsDelhi High Courtminorliver transplantation

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