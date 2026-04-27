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Delhi High Court protects actor Allu Arjun's personality rights

The court also noted that Arjun has various trademark registrations of his name, abbreviations, etc.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 12:48 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 12:48 IST
India NewsDelhi High Courtallu arjun

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