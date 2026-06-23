Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi High Court protects lawyer from coercive action in FIR over illegal use of sold car

Shankar Kumar Jha, a practising lawyer, said that even after he sold his car through a platform dealing in pre-owned cars, it was not transferred in the purchaser's name despite repeated reminders
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 09:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 June 2026, 09:23 IST
India NewsDelhi High CourtFIR

Follow us on :

Follow Us