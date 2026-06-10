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Homeindiadelhi

Delhi High Court quashes FIR, ED probe against NewsClick & its founder Prabir Purkayastha

The FIR was registered in August 2020 based on a complaint forwarded by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 16:17 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 16:17 IST
DelhiIndiaEnforcement DirectorateEDDelhi High Court

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