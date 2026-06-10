Delhi High Court quashes FIR, ED probe against NewsClick & its founder Prabir Purkayastha

<p>New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has quashed the FIR registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and the subsequent Enforcement Directorate's ECIR against news portal <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=newsclick">NewsClick </a>and its Editor-in-Chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=prabir">Prabir Purkayastha </a>over alleged foreign funding violations.</p><p>A single judge bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna ruled that even if the allegations in the FIR were taken at face value, they did not disclose the essential ingredients of offences under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.</p><p>“The continuation of such FIR was nothing but a gross abuse of the process of law,” the court held in its judgment on May 29, 2026, while quashing both the EOW FIR and the ED’s ECIR. </p><p>The judge further observed that once the predicate offence FIR is quashed, the ECIR is liable to be quashed automatically.</p><p>The FIR was registered in August 2020 based on a complaint forwarded by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. </p><p>It alleged that NewsClick had received Rs 9.59 crore as foreign direct investment (FDI) from US-based Worldwide Media Holdings LLC through an allegedly overvalued share transaction to circumvent FDI restrictions. </p><p>A substantial portion of the funds was claimed to have been siphoned off through salaries, consultancy fees and other expenses.</p><p>The Enforcement Directorate had registered an ECIR and conducted raids on NewsClick premises and the residences of its editors in February 2021.</p><p>Quashing the cases, Justice Krishna noted that Worldwide Media Holdings LLC had agreed to invest USD 4.5 million in three tranches in exchange for 23.07 per cent shares in PPK NewsClick Studio Pvt Ltd. The first tranche of USD 1.5 million was received on April 11, 2018.</p><p>The court observed that at the time of the investment, there was no cap on FDI in digital news media. </p>.ED slaps Rs 184 cr FEMA penalty against NewsClick and its editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha.<p>It referred to a 2017 letter written by NewsClick to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting seeking clarification on FDI policy for online news portals and the Ministry’s January 2018 response confirming no such restrictions.</p><p>“From the response received from the Ministry... it was clearly evident that there was no cap on the online publication of news and thus, the Agreement... cannot be said to be in violation of any law or disclosing any criminal offence,” the court said.</p><p>The bench further held that the valuation of shares was carried out as per FEMA regulations using the internationally accepted Discounted Cash Flow method after due negotiations between the parties. </p><p>“It is an economic decision which does not spell out any criminal offence,” the judge observed.</p><p>The court also rejected the allegation of siphoning of funds, stating that even if there were over-payments or excessive expenditure, it did not amount to a criminal offence. It noted that the Reserve Bank of India had informed investigators that the foreign remittance was under the automatic route and there was no violation of FEMA regulations.</p><p>On the ingredients of the offences, the court pointed out that the foreign investor had never complained of being cheated. </p><p>“There is nothing which has emerged even during the investigations... that there was any person who was aggrieved or who was cheated by the Petitioner,” it said, ruling that no offence under Section 420 IPC was made out.</p><p>Similarly, the court held that there was no entrustment of property or misappropriation to constitute criminal breach of trust under Section 406 IPC. </p><p>It also rejected the conspiracy charge under Section 120B IPC, noting that merely entering into an investment agreement did not amount to criminal conspiracy.</p><p>Purkayastha had been granted interim protection from arrest in the case since June 2021, which was extended from time to time.</p><p>With the quashing of the ECIR, the court also held that the plea for supply of a copy of the ECIR had become infructuous.</p>