<p>New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-high-court">Delhi High Court</a> on Friday quashed the look-out circular (LOC) issued against NDTV founders Prannoy and Radhika Roy following registration of cases against them by the CBI.</p>.<p>Justice Sachin Datta, however, asked the couple to cooperate with the investigation.</p>.<p>"The impugned LOC are quashed subject to the petitioner cooperating with the investigation," the judge said while pronouncing the verdict.</p>.<p>The detailed copy of the judgement is awaited.</p>.Delhi HC quashes 2016 income tax notices to Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy.<p>Prannoy and Radhika filed petitions in 2021 challenging the LOC opened against them at the behest of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cbi">Central Bureau of Investigation</a> (CBI) pursuant to lodging of two FIRs in 2017 and 2019.</p>.<p>The 2017 CBI FIR was registered on a complaint by an individual, Sanjay Dutt, of Quantum Securities Ltd over alleged irregularities in repayment of a loan offered by ICICI Bank to the Roys-linked RRPR Holdings Pvt Ltd, resulting in a purported loss of Rs 48 crore to the bank.</p>.<p>The CBI filed a closure report in the case in 2024.</p>.<p>The 2019 FIR was registered against the NDTV founders over allegations of violation of FDI norms. </p>