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Delhi High Court quashes look-out circular against NDTV founders Prannoy, Radhika Roy

Prannoy and Radhika filed petitions in 2021 challenging the LOC opened against them at the behest of the CBI pursuant to lodging of two FIRs in 2017 and 2019.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 10:16 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 10:16 IST
India NewsDelhi High CourtNDTVDelhi News

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