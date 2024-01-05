Delhi High Court reduces 20-year jail term awarded to man for 'digital rape' on minor girl

Digital rape refers to the act of penetration by using fingers.

The court upheld the conviction of the appellant under POCSO Act but added, "In my considered view, ends of justice will be met if the sentence of the appellant is reduced to 12 years. In this view of the matter, I deem it appropriate to reduce the sentence of the appellant from 20 to 12 years. The fine of Rs 15,000 awarded by the trial court is retained."

The appellant, the brother-in-law of the victim's tutor, was awarded a 20-year jail term in 2021 under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code along with a fine of Rs 15,000 by the trial court.