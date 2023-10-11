Delhi High Court refuses to grant anticipatory bail to children of suspended govt officer in minor's sexual assault case

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to grant anticipatory bail to the daughter and son of suspended Delhi government officer Premoday Khakha in a case of alleged sexual assault of a minor girl by the arrested official, saying prima facie their 'comprehensive interrogation' was required at this stage.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee observed that the siblings were 'untraceable' and granting pre-arrest bail to them would not be prudent as it could derail the investigation which was at a nascent stage.