Delhi High Court refuses to quash defamation case against CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi High Court on Monday refused to quash the defamation case proceedings against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The court dismissed Kejriwal's plea challenging the ongoing defamation case initiated by BJP Delhi leader Rajeev Babbar in 2019, reports ANI.

Babbar accuses Kejriwal and other AAP leaders of defaming the BJP by alleging that the party was responsible for removing 30 lakh names from the Delhi electoral rolls, affecting mainly 'Baniya', Muslim, and other communities.