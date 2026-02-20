Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi High Court seeks police's stand on wrestler Sushil Kumar's bail plea in Chhatrasal Stadium murder case

The counsel for the accused said the bail plea should be considered since all public witnesses have been examined in the trial.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 07:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 February 2026, 07:23 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi High CourtSushil Kumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us