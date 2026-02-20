<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-high-court">Delhi High Court</a> on Friday sought the stand of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi">Delhi</a> Police on a bail plea by Olympian Sushil Kumar in the murder case of former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar.</p><p>Justice Anup J Bhambhani issued notice to Delhi Police and the kin of the deceased, and asked them to file a status report and a reply, respectively.</p><p>Noting that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> had cancelled the bail granted to Kumar by the high court in August last year, the judge remarked, "I think you are being ambitious."</p><p>"Once the Supreme Court has taken a view, what do you expect from me?" the court asked.</p>.Supreme Court stays Delhi High Court order limiting Tamil Nadu Waqf board's powers.<p>The counsel for the accused said the bail plea should be considered since all public witnesses have been examined in the trial.</p><p>The counsel for Delhi Police and the deceased's kin, however, said all public witnesses were yet to be examined.</p><p>"Let a status report/detailed reply be filed before the next date of hearing. Renotify on May 4," the court said.</p><p>Kumar was arrested in May 2021 and a sessions court granted him a week's interim bail for his knee surgery on July 19, 2023.</p><p>On August 13, 2025, the Supreme Court cancelled Kumar's bail, setting aside a March 4 high court order and noting that his "domineering influence" over witnesses or delaying the trial proceedings could not be ruled out.</p><p>On February 6 this year, a trial court refused to grant bail to Kumar, saying the possibility that the accused might influence witnesses "cannot be ruled out".</p><p>The trial court, in October 2022, framed charges against Kumar under Indian Penal Code sections dealing with murder, criminal conspiracy, intimidation and rioting with a deadly weapon. Charges were also framed under the provisions of the Arms Act.</p><p>The trial court had noted that after being abducted and brought to the Chhatrasal Stadium, Dhankar was severely assaulted by several accused persons with baseball and hockey sticks.</p>