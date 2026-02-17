Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi Hight Court grants time to Centre to pursue detention of Celina Jaitly's brother in UAE

The Centre's lawyer sought a reasonable time of 3-4 weeks be granted to enable the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy to pursue the matter with the UAE authorities.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 09:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 February 2026, 09:09 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi High CourtUAE

Follow us on :

Follow Us