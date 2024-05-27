Delhi hospital fire: Court sends owner, another doctor to 3-day police custody

New Delhi: A court here on Monday allowed the Delhi Police’s plea seeking three days of custodial interrogation of the owner and on-duty doctor of the private hospital where a blaze killed seven newborns and injured five.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand sent Dr Naveen Khichi, the hospital's owner and Dr Aaksh -- who was on duty at the time of the fire late on Saturday -- to a three-day police custody.