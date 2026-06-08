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Delhi hotel fire: 12 foreigners among 13 patients remain admitted to Max Saket; all 'clinically stable'

Of the 13 patients currently admitted to the facility, eight are in the ICU while four are being treated in the wards
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 10:24 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 10:24 IST
India NewsDelhiFireHospital

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