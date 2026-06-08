Delhi hotel fire: 12 foreigners among 13 patients remain admitted to Max Saket; all 'clinically stable'

<p>New Delhi: Thirteen patients, including 12 foreign nationals, injured in the Malviya Nagar hotel fire on June 3 remain admitted to the Max Hospital in Saket with one on ventilator support but showing signs of improvement, officials said.</p>.<p>Max Hospital said in a statement that the patient on ventilator support is clinically stable and recovering, while two patients were discharged on Sunday.</p>.<p>Of the 13 patients currently admitted to the facility, eight are in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/icu">ICU </a>while four are being treated in the wards, the statement said.</p>.Delhi hotel fire | Six still on ventilator, show signs of improvement: Hospital.<p>All the patients are clinically stable, it said.</p>.<p>“The patients continue to show satisfactory recovery and are receiving comprehensive care and monitoring,” the statement said.</p>.<p>Twenty-two people, including several foreigners, lost their lives while 25 were injured after a major fire tore through the Flourish Stays B&B in a narrow bylane in south <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi">Delhi's </a>Malviya Nagar last Wednesday. </p>