Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi hotel fire | 13 foreigners among dead, in touch with embassies: MEA

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said about 20-22 foreign nationals sustained injuries in the fire incident.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 14:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 June 2026, 14:33 IST
India NewsDelhiMinistry of External AffairsRandhir Jaiswal

Follow us on :

Follow Us