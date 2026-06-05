Delhi hotel fire | 13 foreigners among dead, in touch with embassies: MEA

<p>13 foreign nationals were among those who died in a deadly hotel fire in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on Friday. It further said that the ministry is coordinating with the embassies and hospitals of their countries, extending help with paperwork and medical assistance.</p>.<p>Of the 13, four were from Nigeria, three from Kyrgyzstan, and one each from Mozambique, Uzbekistan, Bangladesh, Congo, Liberia, and Iraq, MEA spokesperson <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/randhir-jaiswal">Randhir Jaiswal</a> told reporters at his weekly media briefing.</p>.Delhi fire tragedy: 11 Africans, two from Turkmenistan among dead; 10 on ventilator support.<p>He was asked the official figures for the number of foreigners who have died in the incident.</p>.<p>"We are in touch with all their embassies, and we are trying to help them in the manner that they want. We are intervening with local authorities for all the paperwork that is required, as also with the hospital authorities, for any medical assistance required," Jaiswal said.</p>.<p>"As per available information, there are 13 foreign nationals, among those who have died in the Delhi fire incident," he added.</p>.<p>Twenty-one people were killed and several others injured in a massive fire in a hotel in Delhi's Hauz Rani area on Wednesday.</p>.Delhi hotel fire: Eleven foreigners among 21 killed in blaze, B&B was operating without fire NOC.<p>He said about 20-22 foreign nationals sustained injuries in the fire incident. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>