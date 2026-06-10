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Delhi hotel fire: Bangladeshi woman dies during treatment, death toll rises to 23

Last week, the toll had risen to 22 after a Nigerian national undergoing treatment for severe burn injuries died at a hospital.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 16:51 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 16:51 IST
India NewsDelhiFire

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