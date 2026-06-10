Delhi hotel fire: Bangladeshi woman dies during treatment, death toll rises to 23

<p>New Delhi: A Bangladeshi woman who was injured in a fire at a hotel in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area succumbed to her injuries during treatment on Wednesday, taking the death toll in the tragedy to 23, an official said.</p>.<p>The woman had sustained severe burn injuries in the blaze and was undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.</p>.Delhi hotel fire probe: Accountant, owner reveal operational details; licensing under scanner.<p>"Unfortunately, one more person has died during treatment. The total toll now stands at 23. The deceased was a Bangladeshi female national and passed away today during treatment," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal said in a statement.</p>.<p>The blaze ripped through Flourish Stays Bed and Breakfast in the Hauz Rani area on June 4, killing 21 people and injuring several others.</p>.<p>Last week, the toll had risen to 22 after a Nigerian national undergoing treatment for severe burn injuries died at a hospital.</p>