Delhi hotel fire | Building owner arrested after Malviya Nagar fire kills 21

<p>New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested Lavkesh Bajaj, owner of the hotel building in Malviya Nagar where a devastating fire killed 21 people on Wednesday, officials said.</p>.<p>Bajaj was arrested hours after the blaze ripped through the Flourish Stay B&B in the congested Hauz Rani area in south <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi">Delhi</a>.</p>.<p>Police had earlier issued a look out circular (LOC) against Bjaja and his wife, and launched an operation to trace them.</p>.<p>The blaze tore through the hotel allegedly operating without a fire NOC in a congested bylane in the area, killing at least 21 people, including 10 Indians, nine African nationals, and two from Turkmenistan, officials said.</p>.Delhi fire tragedy: 11 Africans, two from Turkmenistan among dead; 10 on ventilator support.<p>The blaze spread rapidly through the five-storey building, which allegedly lacked the mandatory fire no-objection certificate (NOC). The structure had only one entry-exit point, permanently sealed windows and a sensor-operated main door, factors that investigators believe hampered the evacuation efforts.</p>.<p>At least 58 people were rescued and taken to hospitals, where 21 were declared dead.</p>.<p>The investigators have alleged that the hotel was operating far beyond its permitted capacity and in violation of safety norms.</p>.<p>Police sources said the establishment had permission for only six rooms under the Delhi government's Bed & Breakfast policy but was allegedly running around 25 rooms, including some in the basement.</p>.<p>Additional floors were allegedly constructed over the years without obtaining required approvals from the authorities, the sources said.</p>.<p>Police have registered an FIR under the charges of culpable homicide and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.</p>.<p>Police are examining the role of other persons associated with the establishment, officials said. </p>