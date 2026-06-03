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Delhi hotel fire | Building owner arrested after Malviya Nagar fire kills 21

Bajaj was arrested hours after the blaze ripped through the Flourish Stay B&B in the congested Hauz Rani area in south Delhi.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 17:06 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 17:06 IST
India NewsDelhiFire

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