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Delhi hotel fire: Court extends owner's police custody by two days

Hotel owner Bajaj was earlier arrested and booked under charges including culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 12:03 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 12:03 IST
India NewsDelhiFirejudicial custodypolice custody

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