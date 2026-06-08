Delhi hotel fire: Court extends owner's police custody by two days

<p>New Delhi: A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/delhi-india">Delhi</a> court on Monday extended the police custody by two days of the owner of a south Delhi hotel where a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/delhi-hotel-fire-12-foreigners-among-13-patients-remain-admitted-to-max-saket-all-clinically-stable-4031369">fire</a> killed 22 people last week, and remanded another accused, a cook, to 14-day judicial custody.</p>.<p>Judicial Magistrate Bhanu Pratap Singh was hearing Delhi Police's plea seeking extension of custody of hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj for further interrogation in the case. </p><p>Allowing the plea, the court extended Bajaj's custody by two days and sent cook Keshav Negi to 14-day judicial custody.</p>.Delhi hotel fire | Building owner arrested after Malviya Nagar fire kills 21.<p>Negi was arrested on Saturday with investigators alleging that his negligence played a role in triggering June 3 blaze in Flourish Stays Bed and Breakfast in Malviya Nagar's Hauz Rani area.</p>.<p>Several other individuals connected with the establishment have also been detained and are being questioned as part of the ongoing investigation into the fire at the hotel.</p>.<p>Hotel owner Bajaj was earlier arrested and booked under charges including culpable homicide not amounting to murder.</p>.<p>The building lacked a fire no-objection certificate, officials said.</p>