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Delhi hotel fire: Eleven foreigners among 21 killed in blaze, B&B was operating without fire NOC

The dead include 10 Indians while the others were from Central Asia and Africa who had come to India with their ailing relatives for treatment.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 15:44 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 15:44 IST
India NewsDelhiFire AccidentNOC

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