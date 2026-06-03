Delhi hotel fire: Eleven foreigners among 21 killed in blaze, B&B was operating without fire NOC

<p>New Delhi: A raging fire in a 'bed and breakfast' hotel operating without a fire NOC in a congested bylane in south Delhi on Wednesday morning <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/fire-breaks-out-in-south-delhi-restaurant-several-killed-including-foreigners-4025697">snuffed out lives from 21 people</a>, including 11 foreigners who came to India as bystanders for their relatives undergoing treatment in nearby hospitals.</p><p>The blaze broke out at the Flourish Stay B&B in Hauz Rani in Malviya Nagar started around 8.30 AM, leaving the nearly 60 occupants in a death trap, as the five-storied building with sealed windows and sensor-operated main door had only one entry-exit point.</p><p>Fifty-eight people were rescued from the building and rushed to nearby hospitals where 21 were declared dead on arrival, officials said. The dead include 10 Indians while the others were from Central Asia and Africa who had come to India with their ailing relatives for treatment.</p>.Single exit, 21 deaths: Delhi Police file FIR under culpable homicide charges in Malviya Nagar hotel fire.<p>Huge plumes of smoke were coming out of the hotel while a video showed a woman jumping out of the building and landing on a mattress which were laid by a mattress seller in the area to help those trying to escape from the hotel. </p><p>"I saw four to six people breaking the glass and jumping from the building to escape the fire. One person's leg appeared to have been broken after the fall," an eye-witness said.</p><p>Officials fear that the death toll may rise as the condition of some of those admitted in hospitals with burn injuries were in a critical condition. The fire engulfed the ground, first and second floors while the rest of the floors were affected by heat and smoke.</p><p>"The building was smoke-locked. There was fire everywhere in the building. We rescued those trapped inside and dispatched them to hospital. A few of those rescued were in serious condition. Maximum of the people staying in the hotel were attendants of patients admitted in Max Hospital, which is nearby," Fire Officer Ravinder Singh said.</p><p>Investigators suspect that the fire might have started after a chef arrived at the ground-floor restaurant and switched on electrical equipment. A blast-like sound was heard moments later, leading to a blaze.</p><p>While Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured, Delhi Police registered a case under charges of culpable homicide and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in connection with the incident.</p>.Delhi hotel fire: People broke glasses, jumped from building in bid to survive blaze that killed 21.<p>The hotel was being run by three partners, who own other hotels and guesthouses across Delhi. The building owner has been identified as Lavkesh Bajaj while the tourism department licence for running B&B was issued in the name of Jai Mishra.</p><p>Officials said the hotel was operating beyond its permitted capacity -- 25 rooms were offered to clients while permission was only for six -- and had no fire safety clearance. Some of the rooms were operating from the basement, violating building rules in the capital. Initial probe showed that additional floors were built without permission.</p>