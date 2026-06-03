Delhi hotel fire: Eyewitnesses describe woman jumping from 3rd floor with her child in arms

<p>Among many heart-wrenching visuals, a woman with her child in her arms was reportedly seen jumping from the bed-and-breakfast building in south <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/fire-breaks-out-in-south-delhi-restaurant-several-killed-including-foreigners-4025697">Delhi's Malviya Nagar </a>where a massive fire left at least 21 dead on Wednesday.</p><p>The fire broke out in the morning around 9 am at the Flourish Stay hotel in the congested Hauz Rani locality, triggering panic among dozens of trapped occupants. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and an investigation is underway.</p>.<p>One of the eyewitnesses said, "A woman holding a young child jumped from the third floor after local residents spread mattresses on the ground below in an attempt to save those trapped inside."</p><p>They said the woman landed on one of the mattresses along with the child and may have sustained some injuries. She was immediately sent to a nearby hospital.</p>.Delhi building collapse: Owner earned Rs 10 lakh a month from 4 floors, planned 2 more levels.<p>"She was carrying the child tightly and jumped when there was no other way out. People had already arranged mattresses below the building. Both survived, but she appeared to have suffered injuries," he added.</p><p>At least 21 people were killed and over 40 rescued in the blaze, officials said. Several of the deceased were foreign nationals. Officials said the death toll may rise as many of the injured people remain in critical condition.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>