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Delhi hotel fire: Eyewitnesses describe woman jumping from 3rd floor with her child in arms

At least 21 people were killed and over 40 rescued in the blaze, officials said.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 09:13 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 09:13 IST
India NewsDelhiFireDelhi News

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