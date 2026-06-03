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Delhi hotel fire: People broke glasses, jumped from building in bid to survive blaze that killed 21

The fire broke at Flourish Stay B&B in Malviya Nagar at around 8:48 AM following which eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot, which extinguished the fire.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 09:22 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 09:22 IST
India NewsDelhiFire

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