Delhi hotel fire: People broke glasses, jumped from building in bid to survive blaze that killed 21

<p>New Delhi: At least 21 people, many of them from Central Asia and Africa, were killed in a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/fire-breaks-out-in-south-delhi-restaurant-several-killed-including-foreigners-4025697">tragic fire</a> in a bed and breakfast hotel in south Delhi on Wednesday morning, officials said.</p><p>The fire broke at Flourish Stay B&B in Malviya Nagar at around 8:48 AM following which eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot, which extinguished the fire. </p><p>Police said around 40 people have been rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals for medical treatment through the coordinated efforts of police, fire services, and other emergency responders. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.</p><p>At least 21 people were killed in the fire incident and many of the guests at the hotel had traveled to India for medical treatment and were attendants of the patients admitted to Max Hospital, officials said. "I saw four to six people breaking the glass and jumping from the building to escape the fire. One person's leg appeared to have been broken after the fall," an eye-witness said.</p>.Delhi building collapse: Owner earned Rs 10 lakh a month from 4 floors, planned 2 more levels.<p>The fire, initial reports suggested, started in the restaurant of the hotel and it spread through the five-storey structure, trapping those inside. The building has a basement, ground floor and five upper floors and the restaurant was being operated on the ground floor, while the rest of the building being used as a hotel.</p><p>Huge plumes of smoke were coming out of the hotel while a video showed a woman jumping out of the building to safety. The woman landed on a mattress which were laid by a mattress seller in the area to help those trying to escape from hotel.</p><p>The hotel appeared to have only one entry-exit while investigators are looking into the fire NOC of the building. AIIMS officials said the hospital received 13 patients -- three of them sustained injuries from fall, while 10 were rescuers.</p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.</p><p>"The loss of lives due to a fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi is tragic. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected," Modi said on X.</p><p>Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge condoled the loss of lives and urged the Delhi government to provide adequate and timely compensation, including prompt medical care to those injured.</p><p>"Deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said urging Congress workers to extend every possible help and support to the victims in this difficult time.</p>